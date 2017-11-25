Noxubee County beats Louisville to advance to 4A State Champions - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Noxubee County beats Louisville to advance to 4A State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Noxubee County is no stranger to playing in December. They beat Louisville 35-28 on Friday to advance to the 4A State Championship.

The Tigers are playing for a gold ball for the 4th time in the last 6 years. They won it all in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Noxubee County will face 13-0 East Central for the 4A state title. Tigers and Hornets will play Saturday, December 2nd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm.

