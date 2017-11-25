Vicksburg PD looking for a person who shot a man multiple times

Vicksburg Police Department is asking for your help finding a person involved in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene around the intersection of Fillmore and Clay Street when they found 32-year-old Jarvis Xavier Hawkins shot multiple times.

Hawkins was able to tell police that he was walking in the area when a black man approached him and asked for a cigarette, then started to shoot. Hawkins was air lifted to University Medical Center where he is being treated.

If you or anyone has any information related to this please call Vicksburg Police at (601)636-2511 or call Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

