Keeping small businesses competitive during holiday sales

Millions are hoping to score some savings this holiday weekend, but what stores or sites will they chose to make their purchases?

Bethany Mathis and her family opened Time 4 Toys in Flowood just over a year ago -- a niche business that she started in order to help kids like her son Paxton.

"My youngest son has some sensory processing needs," Mathis explained. "We adopted him when he was three from China, so we've gone through that road of struggling to get things to help him and realized that there are many parents out there like us."

While business has been building over the year, Mathis says the weekends heading into Christmas should be their busiest and to keep up with the big box stores, they'll be having sales for the next few weeks, not just small business Saturday.

"With specialty stores, its a little bit harder to stay competitive because we can't really compete with big sales that the box stores have, however, we do have a lot of items on sale," said Mathis. "Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and throughout the Christmas Season, we'll highlight specific items."

Mathis says she's hoping the store's set up, which allows kids to play with toys before purchasing them, will also help draw customers in. A feature she says you don't get at many stores or online.

