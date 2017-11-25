Keeping small businesses competitive during holiday sales

Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>