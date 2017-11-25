Body found near Deer Creek in Rolling Fork - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

Body found near Deer Creek in Rolling Fork

SHARKEY COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Sharkey County Sheriff's Department is on the scene where a body has been found near in Deer Creek off First Street in Rolling Fork. 

This is a developing story. We'll update this as more information becomes available.

