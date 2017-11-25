Body found near Deer Creek in Rolling Fork identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Body found near Deer Creek in Rolling Fork identified

SHARKEY COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A body found in a Sharkey County creek has been identified.

The Sharkey County Sheriff's Department responded to a body that had been found in Deer Creek off First Street in Rolling Fork. The coroner has identified the body as 23-year-old Kendale Robinson of Terry.

We'll update this as more information becomes available.

