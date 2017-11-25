Delta State falls to West Alabama in 2nd Round of Division II Playoffs

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

The Delta State University football team (9-3, No. 5 seed) had its rally from a 17-point deficit come up just short, as top seeded the University of West Alabama (10-2, No. 1 seed) held on for a 27-20 win, in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs at Tiger Stadium.



Senior Chris Robinson rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth consecutive week, gaining 105 on 23 carries with a touchdown. The Bude, Miss., native's five-yard touchdown run was his 44th career score, tying Trevar Deed (2008-2010) for DSU's career mark. Robinson finished with 1,328 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns this season, marking the second straight season with 20-plus touchdowns.



The Statesmen defense held the Tigers under 30 points for the second time in two meetings. It was also just the third time this season that the Tiger offense was held below 30 points. DSU also held UWA to 406 total yards, 45 below its season average (451.2 ypg.).



West Alabama advances to play the University of West Florida in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals on Sat., Dec. 2 at Tiger Stadium in Livingston, Alabama.