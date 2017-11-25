Southern Miss wins 8th game of 2017 in bizarre fashion

Southern Miss and Marshall had a back and forth tilt Saturday in West Virginia. The final 9 minutes were helter skelter in Huntington. The Thundering Herd miscued what would've been a game tying extra point. The Golden Eagles stopped the PAT and recovered an onside kick to win 28-27.
USM took the lead with 9 minutes to go. Kwadra Griggs found Allenzae Staggers for a 9 yard strike to give the Golden Eagles a 28-21 advantage.
It's Griggs to Staggers again! @SouthernMissFB pulls in front as the clock continues to wind down. #WatchStadium pic.twitter.com/sxJIgvbA20— Stadium (@WatchStadium) November 25, 2017
Marshall tight end Ryan Yurachek had an outstanding one-hand grab to make it 28-27. But PATs ain't guaranteed
Southern Miss finishes the regular season 8-4. We'll find out December 3rd where the Golden Eagles will go bowling.
