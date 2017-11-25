Daeshun Ruffin hits game winner as Callaway beats Meridian in ov - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Daeshun Ruffin hits game winner as Callaway beats Meridian in overtime

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
We were introduced to Daeshun Ruffin on Saturday night. The Callaway freshman guard hit the game winner as the Chargers knocked off reigning 6A state champion Meridian.

The 73-71 overtime thriller was part of the Mississippi Hoops Challenge.

