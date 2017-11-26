Early morning crash leaves one dead - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Early morning crash leaves one dead

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Deputies were called to a scene of a deadly single car accident early Sunday morning. 

Major Pete Luke of the from the Sheriff's office said the accident occurred on Seven Springs Road near Spring Ridge Road outside of Raymond. 

Reports said the driver was a man who was entrapped in the vehicle. 

We will send you more information when avaible. 

