MDOT wants you to drive safe during deer season

When summer finally winds down and fall begins, deer start to move around and become more visible throughout the state’s roadways. The increase in vehicle-deer crashes in the fall and winter months are partially a result of higher traffic volumes, higher vehicle speed and shorter daylight hours.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants all drivers to be safe while driving during deer season this year.

“Mississippi averages over 3,000 deer-related crashes per year,” said MDOT executive director Melinda McGrath. “Hitting a deer can be a very costly expense and sometimes it can be a life-threatening accident.”

There is no way to control deer movement, but there are steps to take to minimize the chances of a collision while driving. MDOT offers these tips to keep you and your family safe on the road:

DO NOT SWERVE if a deer runs in front of a moving car. Swerving can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle, causing an even more serious accident.

Deer are pack animals. Take extra caution for deer lingering around in the same area.

Pay attention when driving at dawn and dusk. About 20 percent of crashes occur in early morning, while more than half occur between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Always buckle up for safety and drive at a safe, sensible speed.

At night use high beams, when no traffic is approaching, to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road. Make sure both headlights and high beams are cleaned and aimed correctly.

MDOT urges motorists to avoid distracted driving and buckle up for safety when traveling Mississippi’s highways and roadways during deer season.

For additional travel safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms or follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter.

