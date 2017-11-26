Florida announces Dan Mullen as head football coach

Dan Mullen has officially been announced as the head coach of the Florida Gators.

University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin issued a letter to Gator fans saying, "I strongly believe Dan is the most prepared candidate to have immediate and long-term success at the University of Florida."

Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

We’ve built a football program at Mississippi State that has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last nine seasons. Dan Mullen has been the catalyst of that success and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. It’s a tribute to Dan and to MSU that he has drawn the interest of several premier football programs around the country. Dan’s tenure at MSU coincides with my own and we’ve had a chance to do some special things together for our loyal fans and friends. In anticipation of this development, MSU has already begun the process of an orderly and expeditious transition to new and exciting leadership for our football program. I have shared my vision with Athletics Director John Cohen and I am confident that John will move quickly and decisively to fill our coaching vacancy with the best possible person to build on the success of our program.

Mullen is 69-46 in nine years as the Bulldogs’ head coach and it just six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.

Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced that running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the Bulldogs interim head coach. MSU will find out December 3rd where they will go bowling.

ICYMI John Cohen's statement on Mullen's departure, RBs coach/ST coordinator Greg Knox will serve as Mississippi State's interim head coach pic.twitter.com/HFQesmEQyY — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 26, 2017

Mullen won two national championships at Florida as offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Former Mississippi State Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is now athletic director at Florida

Flashback: Florida AD Scott Stricklin was asked about Dan Mullen on October 29th after Jim McElwain was dismissed (SOURCE: Florida Gators) pic.twitter.com/qU752lFg1n — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 26, 2017

In 9 years at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have reached new heights: 8 straight bowl appearances, reaching #1 in the polls in 2014, playing in the Orange Bowl, recruiting and developing NFL talent like Dak Prescott, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones.

