Jackson Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Bailey Avenue near Brian Kinsey Drive.

According to JPD, officers arrived in the area shortly before 3:00 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple injuries.

The 48-year-old victim stated that he was assaulted by two unknown men. The victim suffered lacerations to the head, broken ribs and a broken leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

He was not able to provide a description of the suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

