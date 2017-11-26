WLBT News Team breaks down Mullen departure and more

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Dan Mullen leaving Mississippi State for Florida has been the talk of the Magnolia State.
Chris Hudgison, Nick Ducote, C.J. LeMaster, Patrick Ellis, and Waverly McCarthy talked about the move and much more on Facebook Live
You can see more coverage on Mullen’s move here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/36926903/breaking-florida-announces-dan-mullen-as-head-football-coach
