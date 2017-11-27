Jackson councilman announces public hearing on discipline in JPS schools

One Jackson city councilman thinks a lack of discipline in Jackson Public Schools continues to cause problems for teachers and other students.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes told reporters a public hearing will be held Wednesday to get community input on the issue.

He also would not rule out corporal punishment and said he believes punishment should be a factor in evaluating a student's academic performance.

"They're not being properly disciplined in terms of punishment, in terms of knowing the line they cannot cross," Stokes said. "Can you imagine when you were in school, second, third, fourth grade, cussing a teacher out? Calling a teacher the "b" word? That's unheard of, unthinkable."

Stokes said the public hearing for the city's planning committee will be held at Jackson City Hall Wednesday at 6 p.m. and he looks forward to bringing possible solutions to the new members of JPS' school board.

