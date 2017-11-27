6th Annual Thanksgiving in the Park held for homeless

Thanksgiving came late to some people in Jackson today, but also just in time.

The 6th Annual Thanksgiving in the Park kicked off at Pittman Park.

Putalamus White of Healing Place Ministries and several local groups came together on Sunday to give the homeless good food, live music and family fun for a late Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is our yearly pull out the red carpet for those homeless and threatened with homelessness and really just anybody in the city of Jackson that doesn’t have that traditional family to do Thanksgiving with," said White.

White and the ministry didn't hold back for a normal meal, they rolled out the white table cloth, put out chairs with gold trim and made the homeless feel quite at home.

"They don’t get a chance to go out an experience an evening out in a restaurant, but we wanted to bring the restaurant to them because they don’t get that," added White. "We don’t consider them the homeless population or anything, but they’re like our family because we’re out here every Sunday with them."

