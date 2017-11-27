Man dead after being shot outside N. Jackson home

A man has died after he was shot during a robbery that happened on Rutledge Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a tweet from JPD, 21-year-old Sandeep Singh was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

JPD is investigating the 58th homicide for 2017. Sandeep Singh, (age unavailable) was pronounced deceased today following a gunshot wound he sustained last night during a robbery in the 2700 blk. of Rutledge St. Two other victims were also robbed. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 27, 2017

The three males victims were standing outside their home when an armed masked man, wearing a gray hooded top, demanded their belongings. The suspect later fled on foot after taking money and cell phones from the victims.

As he fled, the suspect fired shots back at the victims, striking Singh in the abdomen.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers. The man is only being described as short in stature with a gray hoodie.

This is the 58th homicide in the City of Jackson in 2017.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.