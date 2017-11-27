Three men robbed, one shot outside N. Jackson home

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that resulted from a robbery.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Rutledge Avenue.

The three males victims were standing outside their home when an armed masked man, wearing a gray hooded top demanded their belongings.

The suspect later fled on foot after taking money and cell phones from the victims.

As he fled, the suspect fired shots back at the victims, striking one in the abdomen. That victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers. The man is only being described as short in stature with a gray hoodie.

This investigation is ongoing.

