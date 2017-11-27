Tugboat captain found dead on Mississippi river - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tugboat captain found dead on Mississippi river

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
WILKINSON COUNTY (Mississippi News Now) -

A tug boat captain was found dead inside of his boat on the Mississippi river Sunday.

Crew members found the body around 5:00 p.m. while the boat was near the Fort Adams community.

The Wilkinson County coroner says the cause of death is still under investigation.

Family is being notified before the name of the captain is released.

