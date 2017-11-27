Woodville man hit and killed by car on US 61

A man was hit and killed by a car on US 61 in Wilkinson County.

The accident happened at 4:21 a.m. on Friday.

MHP responded to the crash and says 31-year-old Dondi D. Dixon was walking on US 61 in the northbound lane when he was hit by a car also driving northbound.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

