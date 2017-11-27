91-year-old Bogue Chitto man dead after wreck on I-55 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

91-year-old Bogue Chitto man dead after wreck on I-55

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
BOGUE CHITTO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Bogue Chitto man is dead after a wreck on I-55 Sunday afternoon.

91-year-old James E. Hutson was driving on I-55 southbound when his left rear tire failed and he lost control of the truck. 

Hutson's 2004 Ford pick up truck flipped several times and he was pronounced dead on scene.

