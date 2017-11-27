MHP releases holiday enforcement period results - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHP releases holiday enforcement period results

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the numbers from their holiday enforcement period.

The period started on Wednesday, November 22 at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday, November 26 at midnight.

MHP issued a total of 4,897 citations with 46 DUI arrests.

163 total motor vehicle crashes were investigated with 55 injuries and 5 fatalities in the state involving those wrecks.

