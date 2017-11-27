Father, son shot and killed on MS 16 in Rolling Fork

A father and son were shot and killed on MS 16 in Rolling Fork.

According to the Sharkey County coroner, Alex Jennings Sr. and Alex Jennings Jr. were shot to death.

We are waiting to get details from police.

All lanes are blocked on MS 16 going both directions.

A church in that area, Rolling Fork United Methodist Church, is telling residents to stay inside.

#Breaking: According to a church in Rolling Fork, police are advising residents to “stay inside and lock your doors”. We have a crew enroute @WLBT pic.twitter.com/PWtisDFHRr — Mike Evans (@crabblers) November 27, 2017

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead on this investigation.

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning. The shooting took place in from of the person of interest's home.

We have a crew on scene working to get more information.

We will update as soon as we know more. Please avoid this area.

