Sharkey County father and son shot; person of interest being interviewed

A man is in custody after a father and son were found shot to death in the road in front of his home. This caused investigators to shut down Highway 16 for hours.

The coroner identified the two men shot as father and son; Alex Jennings Senior and Alex Jennings Junior.

Investigators say the two men were shot in front of the person of interest's home. a house that sits right in front of the Rolling Fork MDOT Maintenance Facility.

The Jennings family tells us this is yet another devastating blow for them in an already difficult year.

"Oh, we going through something. It's a tragedy for us," said Ethel Taylor, Alex Jennings, Sr.'s sister. "We just not too long ago buried momma and our other brother so we've got to go through it again."

Witnesses and the person of interest are being interviewed. The Mississippi Bureau of investigation is leading the case.

The family says because Sharkey County is so small and tight-knit, they do know the person of interest.. but had never had trouble with the man.

