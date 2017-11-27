Two Vicksburg men in jail, charged with assaulting another man with baseball bat

Everett Charles Lowe and Louis Ramsey Kelly are being held in the Warren County Jail on aggravated assault charges. They appeared before Judge Toni Terrett Monday and each received a $75,000 bond.

On Saturday, November 25, 2017, around 7:17 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to 1503 East Avenue in reference to an Assault.

While police were responding E-911 told them that a black male, who wore all black left 1503 East Avenue walking westbound. Police made contact with the male, who was identified as Corey Beard. Police noticed a laceration to his head and blood which ran down his face.

Police could not understand Beard’s speech; paramedics were notified and transported Beard to the Merit Health River Region Medical Center. Beard was later airlifted by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Beard sustain a fractured skull, punctured liver, and broken ribs. He remains in critical condition.

Witness told police after an argument between Beard and Everett Charles Lowe (42), Lowe hit Beard with a metal baseball bat and Louis Ramsey Kelly (43) kicked him while he was on the ground. Both Lowe and Kelly were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

