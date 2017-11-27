Man shot three times in the hip after fight in Yazoo City - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot three times in the hip after fight in Yazoo City

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank
YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Yazoo City Police are investigating a shooting that took place after a fight.

Chief Ron Sampson said officials were called to West 2nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was shot three times in the hip area and was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Yazoo City by private vehicle. 

The victim's condition is unknown.  

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly