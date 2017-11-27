As the Christmas holiday approaches, the Brookhaven Police Department is urging parents not to buy toy guns as holiday gifts.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins says officers have taken more than 50 toy guns off the streets and out of the hands of kids.

“This is an everyday occurrence or every other day occurrence," said Chief Collins. "You have a child walking down the street showing a gun or holding a gun and when their boys ride by and somebody sees it and call us."

Collins says the problem is the toy weapons resemble the real ones, and they could present a danger to the children carrying them as well as law enforcement.

“At night time, these officers have drawn down on these weapons and people carrying these weapons," explained Collins. "You can't tell this is not a real gun. It has been by the grace of God that we haven't been involved in an officer shooting with these type of weapons, and it has gotten so to where it doesn't make any sense.”

The chief is now encouraging parents to scratch toy guns off their children's wish list for Christmas.

If they do own one of these fake guns, make sure that don't walk around town wielding or brandishing the fake weapon.

“I would advise parents not to get your kids presents like this because you are putting their life in danger," said the chief. "It seems like everybody is carrying guns now and it would be a waste to lose a child to something like this when you can prevent it.”

