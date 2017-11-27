Lawmaker is proposing statues to honor African American contributions in Mississippi government

A state lawmaker is concerned that only a partial history is on display through the artwork at the State Capitol.

Senator John Horhn said there is no prominent depiction of the accomplishments of African Americans.

Horhn is proposing to add two life-size statues to the north side of the Capitol grounds that are set for more renovations.

"I wanted to do something monumental and that people could visit anytime of the day or night, anytime of the year," explained Horhn.

He'd like to see them be of Representative Robert Clark, the first African American since Reconstruction elected to the Mississippi Legislature and another of the late Senator Henry Kirksey who advocated for redistricting efforts that led to more black representation in state government.

"I'm more in favor of balancing out our story," noted Horhn as he stood in front of a monument in front of the Capitol. "This is a part of our story. It's a part of the Mississippi story but there's another story. And that story is something that I think needs to be told. It needs to be told in the same context, with the same decorum, as some of these other stories."

There are a few nods to some former African American lawmakers on the walls of offices and committee rooms, but the monument to Confederate women is front and center on the south side and portraits of former governor's, all white men, line the hallway of the first floor.

Horhn said he's been working on the idea for three years now. Both Senate rules committee and House management committees have approved the concept.

Now, they'll have to examine budgets and logistics.

Horhn notes that the other monuments on Capitol grounds have been funded with private dollars. Still, he hopes this project could have a combination of private and public money.

