One arrested and charged with killing 57-year-old moving into Jackson home

A 57-year-old man was shot to death while moving into a home in Jackson.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Clinton Smith with murder. According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument over repairs to the home.

Jackson police responded to the deadly shooting on Ludlow Avenue near Powell Rhodes Drive Monday night.

When they got to the scene, they found 57-year-old Edward Earl Fox suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

JPD on the scene of a fatal shooting, Ludlow Ave. near Powell Rhodes Dr. Unidentified black male shot, deceased on scene. Suspects, two black males fled in a tan Chevy pickup truck. Motive is unknown at this point. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 28, 2017

Based on information from a witness, there was a fight between the victim and Smith who had been hired to perform work on the the house the victim was moving into.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said, "There was some type of altercation between them. The person, the shooter, he actually left the scene initially. He returned back with a second individual. There was a second altercation and at some point there were shots fired."

The victim was hit at least once in the chest. Both suspects then fled in a tan colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

This is the 59th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017

This investigation is ongoing.

