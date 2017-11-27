UPDATE: 57-year-old man killed as he was moving into home on Ludlow Avenue; suspect in custody

JPD is on the scene of a deadly shooting on Ludlow Avenue near Powell Rhodes Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:00 p.m. and when they got to the scene, they found a 57-year-old Edward Earl Fox suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced deceased on scene.

JPD on the scene of a fatal shooting, Ludlow Ave. near Powell Rhodes Dr. Unidentified black male shot, deceased on scene. Suspects, two black males fled in a tan Chevy pickup truck. Motive is unknown at this point. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 28, 2017

Based on information received from a witness, there was an fight between the victim and an unidentified man who was hired to perform work on the the house the victim was moving into.

We talked with Sgt. Roderick Holmes who said, ""there was some type of altercation between them. The person, the shooter, he actually left the scene initially. He returned back with a second individual. There was a second altercation and at some point there were shots fired."

The victim was hit at least once in the chest.

Both suspects then fled in a tan colored pickup truck.

A suspect has turned himself in at JPD headquarters for questioning.

It is still an active crime scene and detectives are working to gather additional information.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

This is the 59th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017

This investigation is ongoing.

