Belhaven University head football coach Hal Mumme stepping down

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Belhaven University's Hal Mumme has confirmed that he is stepping down as head football coach.
Mumme said he is searching for a quarterbacks or offensive coordinator position, but he doesn't know where he will end up just yet.
During Mumme's four years at Belhaven, he transitioned the program into the NCAA.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.