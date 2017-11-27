Belhaven University head football coach Hal Mumme stepping down

Belhaven University's Hal Mumme has confirmed that he is stepping down as head football coach.

Mumme said he is searching for a quarterbacks or offensive coordinator position, but he doesn't know where he will end up just yet.

During Mumme's four years at Belhaven, he transitioned the program into the NCAA.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

