Ole Miss holds introductory press conference for Matt Luke

On a day that Mississippi State fans rather forget, the Ole Miss Rebels made their head coaching intentions clear.

In a player’s meeting Sunday night, Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork announced that Matt Luke would stay at the Rebel helm as their head coach.

"He is the right coach for Ole Miss Football," said Bjork. "Please welcome Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Matt Luke."

"I believe its well documented and that everybody knows Ole Miss is my dream job," said Luke. "Everybody knows that. Everybody knows how much I love Ole Miss and how my family is entrenched in Ole Miss. But that’s not the reason I wanted to be hired. I wanted to be hired here, because I was the right man for the job. I've been playing and coaching at this level for 20 years. I've been under some of the best coaches in the country and I fully understand what a championship program looks like."

It’s only the beginning for Coach Luke and the Rebels. Next up, the new coach hits the recruiting trail.

