Dan Mullen thanks MSU during UF's press conference

Dan Mullen leaves Mississippi State to be the head coach at the University of Florida. Mullen won two national championships at UF in 2006 and 2008 as Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator.

He also worked with current Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin when he was the AD in Starkville.

The Gators have been seeking a replacement for former coach Jim McElwain. He was fired last month following a 42-7 loss to Georgia, dropping their record to 3-4.

McElwain had a 22-12 record in two-plus seasons at Florida.

Although Mullen wasn't UF's first choice to replace McElwain, he has a successful history of grooming great quarters, and seems to be the perfect fit for the Gators since Florida's biggest struggle over the years has been its inability to develop a quarterback.

Mullen leaves Mississippi State with a record of 69-46 in nine seasons.

