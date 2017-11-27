Two people injured in rollover crash in Copiah County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

At 3:42 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one car crash on US 51 near Martinsville. 

Initial reports say that a Fiat was traveling southbound and for reasons unknown, left the roadway and flipped.

The two people inside the car were taken the Copiah County Medical Center with unknown injuries. 

