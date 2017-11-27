Furniture store makes first Season of Giving donation

Each year, a local furniture store makes the Christmas holiday a season of giving, instead of selling, for some needy metro area residents. For more than a decade now, Miskelly Furniture rolls up to selected homes and donates furniture.

It starts the week after Thanksgiving.

This year, 76-year-old Violet Shelby is the first lucky recipient.

She's mentally challenged, on a very limited income and now lives alone since the death of her mother.

"Oh, I feel good...feel good," said Shelby.

Ms. Shelby is active in her choir at New Strangers Home Baptist Church and friends like Gloria Richmond look out for her.

"We just want to thank Miskelly from the bottom of our hearts. We appreciate you doing this for her," said Richmond. "We got a little more work to do for her, but we really appreciate it."

"We're just blessed again to be able to provide and help and give someone something that can make their holiday season happy," said Miskelly representative Rickie Douglas.

Miskelly donated a sleeper sofa, 2 chairs, coffee table and 2 end tables to Ms. Shelby.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.