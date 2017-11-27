Drought conditions raising concerns over wildfires

Drought conditions are raising concerns over wildfires here in Mississippi, as the Mississippi Forestry Commission issues a warning.

There are no burn bans in place yet, but there have been over 150 wildfires statewide since October 1 and there is no end in sight for these dry conditions.

"It's going to take an extended rain event. A shower is not going to get it," said Randy Giachelli. "It's going to take a slow, three day soaking rain to get back to normal."

Giachelli says the driest part of the state right now is in Holmes County.

A cigarette butt is more than enough to spark a wildfire. Most fires this fall have been small, but one missing ingredient can change that.

"All we need is wind. With the wind, we’re going to have big fires," said Giachelli. "Over 10 mile per hour winds, just burn it another day."

There are simple instructions for those who want to burn.

"Make sure you have dirt around it. Watch where your sparks are going. Watch until that fire is out. If it’s not out, put it out," explained Giachelli. "We’re not saying don’t burn, just be careful when you burn."

Copyrights 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.