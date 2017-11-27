Family remembers Father and Son gunned down in Sharkey County

Investigators have yet to release the name of the man suspected of shooting 26-year-old Alex Jennings, Junior and his father Alex Jennings, Senior; men, their family tell me, will be well missed.

"It's just devastating," said Julie Clark. "I mean his birthday is on Christmas so there's no calling and saying 'Happy Birthday Unc. I love ya.' No more of his goofy laugh. It's not easy losing a loved one, let alone two in one day."

For now, all we know is the father and son were shot in front of the home of the person of interest that's on Highway 16 near the intersection of Highway 61 and the MDOT Maintenance Facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sharkey County father and son shot; person of interest being interviewed

This comes during a trying time for the family as they buried two family members earlier in the year and plan to bury a cousin this Saturday.

"Oh, we going through something," Ethel Taylor said. "It's a tragedy for us. We just not too long ago buried our Momma and our other brother, so we've got to go through it again."

Because Sharkey County is a smaller community, the family tells MSNewsNow they do know of the suspect, but knew nothing of any problems the men may have had with one another.

They also mention Alex Jennings Senior was the father of three boys, including Alex Junior who was a father of one with another one on the way.

