Jackson Church's Chicken held at gunpoint

Jackson police are investigating after a Jackson restaurant was held at gunpoint and robbed.

The robbery happened at the Church’s restaurant located at 1200 Ellis Ave.



Shortly before 10:30 p.m., two black males dressed in dark clothing, each wearing hoodies and masks, entered the store and brandished handguns.

They forced the employee to one side and tried to grab the cash register.

Officers arrived a very short time later and appeared to have stunted the suspects efforts as they were only able to grab a small amount of cash before running from the business on foot.

A female employee has minor injuries from falling while trying to get out of the suspect's way.

Officers are working to see if any video surveillance caught the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.

