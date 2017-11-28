Jackson police investigate string of armed robberies in NW Jackson

The Jackson police department is investigating recent armed robberies of businesses and individuals around Northwest Jackson.

The suspects are described as 2-4 black males armed with handguns. They often cover their faces with bandanas and/or masks and often wear hoodies and gloves.

Two of the suspects have been described as about 6’0 feet tall and the other, 5’4-5’8, approx. 175 lbs.

Police say these suspects may be responsible for the Sunday night robbery of three people on Rutledge Ave.

Sandeep Singh, a victim of this incident was also fatally wounded after being shot during the course of the robbery.

The suspect responsible for shooting him is described as a black male, last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, armed with a .9mm pistol.

Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for these incidents.

Anyone with any information on the identity and/or location of the suspects responsible is asked to immediately contact police.

