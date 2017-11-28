Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Jackson Family Dollar - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Jackson Family Dollar

Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS

The Jackson Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of Family Dollar.

The robbery happened November 22nd at the Nakoma Drive store in Jackson.

Cash was taken, but nobody was injured. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

