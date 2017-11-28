Power pole down on car in Richland, tree on fire nearby - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Power pole down on car in Richland, tree on fire nearby

RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A power pole fell down on a car in Richland on Lowe Circle Tuesday.

The driver was able to escape without injuries.  According to Richland police, the truck hit the power pole knocking it down.

Police say it caused a small fire in a tree near by.

This is happening at 219 Lowe Circle.

Please avoid this area if possible.

