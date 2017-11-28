Scott Co. man arrested for sexually abusing mentally disabled pe - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scott Co. man arrested for sexually abusing mentally disabled person

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Scott County man was arrested Wednesday for having sex with a man who was not able to consent due to his mental capacity.

18-year-old Jason Amos, of Forest, turned himself in last week after a Scott County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual battery.

If convicted, Amos faces up to 20 years in prison. 

