Church and upholstery shop burglarized near Raymond

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect depicted in surveillance video burglarizing the Voice of Deliverance Church and Juan's Upholstery on November 25.

According to authorities, around 12:26 a.m., the suspect took musical instruments, tools, and cash, as well as causing extensive property damage.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.