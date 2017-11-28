Kosciusko Police searching for men who scammed man out of cash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Kosciusko Police searching for men who scammed man out of cash

Source: Kosciusko Police Department Source: Kosciusko Police Department
KOSCIUSKO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men that scammed another man out of cash on November 10 in Kosciusko.

Anyone who can identify the two men is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-255-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash award up to $2500.

