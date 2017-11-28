Rash of recent armed robberies could possibly be connected

A rash of recent armed robberies may be connected according to Jackson Police.

Several have been concentrated in the northwest part of the city. The suspects have all had a similar description, which raised some the eyebrows of some investigators.

Jackson Police say a surveillance picture taken from the armed robbery of the Hanging Moss Road Family Dollar on November 22 matches several others that have occurred since then.

In several instances, clerks have been held up and the descriptions of their attackers have all the same.

"It appears they are intent, don't mind hurting people, don't mind shooting people," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "So we got to put a stop to this right away. We very rarely see a group of crimes like this committed in such a short period of time."

Two robberies occurred the day after Thanksgiving in just a couple hours of each other.

A gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard where the clerk wrestled away one suspects handgun. Then a Discount Liquor on Northside Drive where two armed suspects roughed up the clerk, took cash, and two handguns.

"These individuals are concealing their identities by wearing masks but here's the deal David, somebody out there knows whats going on and were saying that we need those individuals who know to step forward and help us identify those individuals before any other businesses get robbed," added Chief Vance. Before anyone else gets shot."

Police now believe the armed robbers could have also shot and killed Sandeep Singh on November 27. Three individuals were held up on Rutledge Avenue.

Singh died from his injuries in the hospital.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspects is asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

Time line of Northwest Jackson armed robberies:

Wednesday, November 22 shortly after 5:30 p.m.: Jackson Police investigated a business robbery at the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Nakoma Dr.

Wednesday, November 22 shortly after 8 p.m.: Jackson Police investigated an armed robbery that occurred at the Auto Zone in the 3000 block of McDowell Rd Ext.

Friday, November 24 just after 5:30 p.m.: Armed robbery at the Citgo gas station located in the 3500 block of Medgar Evers Blvd.

Friday, November 24 just after 7:30 p.m.: Armed robbery at the Discount Liquor located in the 3100 block of Northside Dr.

Sunday, November 26 after 11:00 p.m.: 2700 block of Rutledge St. Jackson Police investigated a shooting that resulted from a robbery that ended up being a fatality.

Monday, November 27 around 10:30 p.m.: Jackson Police are ALSO trying to find two armed men who robbed the Church's Chicken on Ellis Avenue around 10:30 Monday night. Dressed in dark clothing and masks, the pair went inside and demanded money.

