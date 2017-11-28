Scene of I-20 two vehicle crash cleared - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scene of I-20 two vehicle crash cleared

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A two-vehicle crash on I-20, just outside of Edwards, has been cleared. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded around 3 p.m.

The crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a tractor-trailer. The Toyota driver was taken to UMMC with unknown injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly