2017 Charitable Giving Report released on #GivingTuesday

Today is #GivingTuesday -- a global day of giving that always falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

But while there are givers, there are also takers!

Experts warn to never give out your credit card number online.

Tuesday, the Mississippi Secretary of State listed the 2017 Charitable Giving report online.

It lists how much money is spent on charity program activities versus those who manage the charity.

"You can look at how much is used for management and how much is used for charitable purposes," explained Delbert Hosemann. "So do a little research rather than throw you money off to some good sounding thing."

According to the Secretary, 433 new charities registered this year.

When it comes to revenue check out these numbers.

2016: $104.8 billion in reported total revenue from all registered charities (including national and out-of-state charities that solicit contributions) including grant money, solicited funds.

Enforcement actions taken against registered charities year to date: 351

Examinations of registered charities year to date: 143

In 2017, over $1.1 billion has been donated to Mississippi based charities and homegrown charities with Mississippi addresses.

There are hundreds of non-profits to review available on the Secretary of State's website.

