Tip leads Hinds County Deputies to 75 fluid ounces of liquid PCP

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit received information on illegal drug activity at a home on Queen Margaret Lane in west Jackson.

Officers were able to recover 75 fluid oz. of liquid PCP headed to the streets of Jackson.

24-year-old Khamari Alexander, of Jackson, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“I am pleased that we were able to rid the neighborhood of this highly intoxicating drug,” said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. “Community involvement is crucial to our success in taking our neighborhoods back.”

