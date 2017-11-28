MSU #3 in Coaches Poll, play in Jackson on Wednesday

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Three has been Mississippi State’s number so far this season.

In addition to rating as one of the country’s best at knocking down the 3-pointer, the Bulldog women’s basketball team remained No. 3 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll heading into a Wednesday night contest against Louisiana at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Tip for the game, which is sponsored by American Medical Response, First Commercial Bank and The Westin Jackson, is set for 7 p.m.Tickets for the contest are available atwww.hailstate.com/tickets or the Mississippi Coliseum box office on game day. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for youth age 17 and under.

Bully’s Kids Club members get free entry with their membership card.

Following the game, the Bulldogs will sign autographs for fans.

Fans unable to attend Wednesday’s game can listen to the contest on the MSU Radio Network with Jason Crowder and Charlie Winfield. In the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas, WKBB-FM 100.9 and WFCA-FM 107.9 will have the call, while WVBG-FM 105.5 will carry the game in Vicksburg.

Vic Schaefer’s squad heads to the “Capital City” 6-0 on the season after winning the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge with victories against No. 24 Arizona State, Columbia and a Green Bay squad that boasted the nation’s top scoring defense.

Those three wins moved MSU up to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll while keeping it third in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Top 25.

Victoria Vivians was named Mayan Division MVP in Cancun last week after averaging 19.0 ppg in the three victories. Vivians returns to the building she won two state championships with Scott Central High School topping the team and rating sixth in the SEC with 18.8 ppg this season.

Junior Teaira McCowan joined her on the all-tournament team after averaging 15.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in the three games. McCowan, the SEC leader on the offensive glass with 5.2 per game, is averaging a double-double this season with 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest.

She follows right behind senior Roshunda Johnson in the scoring column, as the Little Rock, Ark., native has poured in points at a 15.5 clip this season and shot 47.2 percent from the field and an SEC fourth-best 50 percent from the 3-point arc.

Senior Morgan William heads to Jackson tops in the country in assist/turnover ratio (9.3) and second in the SEC with 6.2 assists per game.