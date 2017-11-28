34 students treated for carbon monoxide at MUW

The Mississippi University for Women says it's continuing tests in a dormitory after 34 students were treated for inhaling carbon monoxide.

University spokeswoman Anika Perkins said Tuesday evening all the students have been released from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus.

She says that as of Tuesday afternoon, no carbon monoxide was detected in Kincannon Hall, but says testing will continue Wednesday. Perkins says students are being housed in hotels Tuesday night, but the dorm might reopen Wednesday.

Kincannon Hall was evacuated early Tuesday after students smelled natural gas.

Columbus Fire and Rescue spokesman Anthony Colom says a boiler in the basement was leaking. He says the leak filled the dorm's five floors with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Kincannon Hall houses freshmen at the 2,800-student university.

