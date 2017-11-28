REPORTS: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to become next coach at Mississippi State

Less than a week after long time head coach Dan Mullen left to become the head coach of the Florida Gators, multiple sources are reporting that Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to be the Bulldogs' next head coach.

Sources: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become next coach at Mississippi State. Deal expected to be completed in next few days. https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2017

Sources: Mississippi State is hiring Joe Moorhead as its next head coach. They’re finalizing the deal now. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 29, 2017

Moorhead was 38-13 as the head coach at Fordham before becoming the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator under James Franklin in 2016.

Penn State went 21-5 with Moorhead as OC, including winning the 2016 Big Ten title.

