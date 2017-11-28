REPORTS: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to become - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

REPORTS: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to become next coach at Mississippi State

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Penn State Source: Penn State
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Less than a week after long time head coach Dan Mullen left to become the head coach of the Florida Gators, multiple sources are reporting that Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to be the Bulldogs' next head coach. 

Moorhead was 38-13 as the head coach at Fordham before becoming the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator under James Franklin in 2016.

Penn State went 21-5 with Moorhead as OC, including winning the 2016 Big Ten title.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

